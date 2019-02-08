VC SKUAST-Kashmir inaugurates C-Arm image scanning machine

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir Prof. Nazeer Ahmed Thursday inaugurated C-arm machine, a state of art diagnostic image scanning machine at Division of Veterinary Surgery & Radiology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-K.
He was also on a visit to the Faculty for interaction with the participants of 10 Days training programme on Diagnostic imaging techniques in Veterinary Practice being concurrently run by the Division for the field Veterinarians in association with Department of Sheep Husbandry Department, Government of J&K and Directorate of Extension of the SKUAST-K.
Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir expressed satisfaction in having the much needed scanning facility for precision diagnosis for animal surgeries and complimented Head, Veterinary Surgery Department.
To have world class facilities at the Faculty, Vice-Chancellor advised other scientists to formulate more and more externally funded projects or augmenting state of arts facilities. He also exhorted upon the scientists for more such advanced for the benefit of extension workers of the animal and sheep husbandry departments and to the animal rearing community of the State. Highlighting the role of the Faculty staff and students, Vice-Chancellor congratulated the students and Faculty for earning laurels to the university in the recently held JRF Examinations held at All India Level where the university bagged 2nd position among all the agricultural universities of the country.
Earlier Dr. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Head, Division of Veterinary Surgery and Course Director spelled out the advanced features and functions of the C-Arm scanning machine and also about the module of the training programme, hands on training & exposure of participants to the live surgical cases being carried out during this advanced training programme.
On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor also released compendium on Diagnostic imaging techniques in Veterinary Practice in presence of Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension, HoDs, other senior faculty members, students and trainee participants.