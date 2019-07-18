VC, SKUAST-K meets Governor

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the University, at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

The official spokesperson said Prof Ahmed apprised Governor about various issues of academic and administrative importance relating to the main and off-site campuses and to-date status of filling up of vacant posts of staff.

Governor emphasized high importance of continuous up-gradation of teaching methods and achieving tangible outcomes in all the research areas.