VC SKUAST-K inaugurates varsity’s maiden Annual Day ‘Irtiqa’

Impressive performances enthrall audience; receive huge applauses
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 03:
Vice Chancellor Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Prof Nazeer Ahmed on Wednesday inaugurated the University’s first annual day– Irtiqa that was celebrated in the auditorium of Shalimar campus.
The day started with flag hoisting ceremony in the premises of Vice-Chancellors’ secretariat. Prof Nazeer hoisted the flag of the university while a band of students perform march past on the occasion. Carrying university flag, a large number of students lead by the Vice Chancellor marched through the university to reach the auditorium.
Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor said that the annual day has been celebrated for the first time in the university after a long gap and that it shall become a yearly affair now. He said the objective of this day is to give students an opportunity to showcase their talent in art, singing, folk dance, painting, Rangoli etc and the presence of renowned artists and distinguished sports personals of the valley would be an inspiration to the participating students.
He said he was impressed by the performances of the students in every field. He said it was the first of its kind event in the university and that performances by them in the first attempt were par excellence. He said the students proved that they are talented and assured that they will provide platform to the students to showcase their talent besides providing them a healthy environment for studies and developing infrastructure in the university.
Earlier Prof Nazeer visited the painting exhibition wherein the students had displayed the artwork and paintings drawn by them. The paintings depicted various issues and concerns including de-forestation, drug abuse, violence, environment degradation, conservation of natural resources, refugees’ issues and other related issues.
The vice chancellor interacted with the students and appreciated their way of communication through paintings. He said the painting and art is the best way of communication as a painting appeals to one’s heart and mind and give the simple message an emotional touch and makes it powerful.
The students had also drawn colorful Rangoli patterns- a traditional decoration art and patterns made with different colors, particularly during festivals. The Rangolis also depicted the flora and fauna, diverse cultures, communal harmony in the society besides giving out a message to save the environment and the local eco system. The vice chancellor visited various other stalls and interacted with the students. He expressed delight over the enthusiasm among the students in various co curricular activities and appreciated their performances.
During the annual dayt celebrations, students presented various cultural and musical programs to enthrall the audience. The jam packed auditorium witnesses huge applauses and standing ovations to the performances of the students.
A fusion dance performance by University students combining different dance styles of the state depicting different cultures created a new aesthetic taste and received huge applauses from the audiences.
Valley’s top artists and singers including Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Waheed Jeelani, RaiesMohi-ud-Din and others also performed at the occasion and added flavor to the celebrations.