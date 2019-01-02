VC SKUAST-J inaugurates IPR Cell and library facilities

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 01:
Prof. P.K. Sharma Vice Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) visited School of Biotechnology on the eve of New Year and inaugurated Library facility developed under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), New-Delhi sponsored under the Project “Funds for Infrastructure in Science & Technology (FIST)”.
As per a statement, he lauded the efforts of Coordinator and faculty members of School of Biotechnology for making sincere efforts in getting funding for development of facilities for students and scholars.
Prof. Sharma recognised the scientific strength of School of Biotechnology for getting and managing such projects.
The Vice Chancellor also inaugurated the Intellectual Property (IPR) Cell office premises at School of Biotechnology and stressed upon the need of strengthening the framework in the University for patening of technologies, registeraration of varieties, protection of trademarks, designs, coptrights, protocols, etc.
He emphasised upon the need of inclusion of Rajmash of Jammu region under Geographical Indication (GI) and creation of Centre of Excellence for focused research for improvement and promotion of Basmati rice. The Vice Chancellor released a book of guidelines compiled by team of scientists of IPR Cell for facilitating scientists and scholars in registeration of varieties/breeds and patententing of technologies.
The Vice Chancellor was accompanied by Dr. J.P. Sharma, Director Research; Dr. K.S. Rissam, Director Extension; Dr. TAS Ganai, Director Education; Dr. Deepak Kher, Director Planning & Monitoring; Dr. D.P. Abrol, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture; Dr. MMS Zama, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry; Mr. Rajesh Talwar, Comptroller and Registrar, Dr. SEH Rizvi, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences; Dr.V.K. Razdan, Librarian; Dr. R.K. Arora, Associate Director Extension and Incharge KVKs and Heads of Divisions, the official added.