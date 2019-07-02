VC SKUAST-J flags-off Electric Bus service

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) Jammu, Dr. K.S. Risam on Monday flagged-off an electric bus service from University Main Campus, Chatha.

As per an official, the bus service will connect Jammu city with Chatha Campus of SKUAST-Jammu on daily basis. The service will benefit the students, staff members and residents of nearby villages including Bhour Camp, Chatha farm, Chatha Pind.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor while addressing the staff and students thanked the management of Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC, J&K) for starting the electric bus service. He appreciated the e-bus service an effort of the State Government towards a clean and green environment of the Jammu city.

Officers of the University including Dr. J.P.Sharma, Director Research, Dr. Deepak Kher, Director (P&M), Sh. Rajesh Talwar, Registrar & Comptroller, Dr. M.M.S.Zama, Dean, Faculty of Vety. Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Prof. S.K. Gupta, Incharge Dean, Faculty of Agriculture Prof., Dr. Rajesh Katoch Dean, Student Welfare, Dr. S.K.Gupta, Incharge University Librarian, Dr. M.S.Badwal, Controller of Examination, S. Iqbal Singh, Xen, Estates Division, Head of Divisions, Faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Besides S. Avtar Singh (Shanti) Sarpanch of the area along with number of residents of the area were also present on the occasion.