VC SKUAST-J briefs Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 10:
Dr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J), met Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the University, at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Dr. Sharma briefed the Governor about the important academic activities, issues relating to infrastructural development, financial stringencies, re-organization of available staff strength and filling up vacant posts of scientific staff and academic reform.
Governor advised the Vice Chancellor to take sustained initiatives for boosting research and extension activities; securing visible improvement in the production and productivity levels of important agriculture and horticulture crops and ensuring efficient functioning of all the KVKs under the University. Governor also stressed upon the VC the need for enhanced interaction with farmers to enable them benefit from the latest agricultural technology and practices being developed by the University.