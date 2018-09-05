VC SKUAST chairs SAC meeting at Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, Sep 04:
The 12th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad at Kupwara here on Tuesday.
The meeting reviewed the overall progress of Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK) Kupwara. During the meeting, action taken reports of the previous meeting besides Action Plan for the year 2018-19 including the strategies were discussed in detail.
The meeting was attended by Director Extension SKUAST-K, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, ADDC Kupwara M.Y. Mir, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Programme Coordinator KVK, district officers of various departments including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, NABARD, LDM Kuwpara, Floriculture besides faculty members and progressive farmers.
Speaking on the occasion, the VC impressed upon the scientists to be proactive and ensure that the new researches reflects positive impact upon farmers, enhancing productivity and ensuring rich dividends.
He said that new varieties should be introduced including SR-4 (Paddy) to improve crop yield. He also suggested for cultivation of off-season vegetables including (peas) in Machill area where there is tremendous potential for the same.
The VC directed the concerned to promote Mushk-Budji in Tangdar and other crops in other areas as per climatic feasibility. The VC said that KVK has an important role towards creating awareness regarding latest technology among farming community.
He said that the farmers should be made aware about all the new successful techniques to make them self-sufficient. The VC solicited and agreed with the suggestion put forth by Chief Agriculture Officer on behalf of District administration. These suggestions related to improve agriculture, horticulture, livestock, micro irrigation, floriculture, medicinal plants and other sectors in the district.
The VC on the occasion gave away a cheque worth Rs 1.40 Lakh to a vermicompost beneficiary identified under Aspirational District Programme (Krishi Kalyan Abhiyan) from Machill area where from the programme has been started in the district.
He also released an information brochure prepared by KVK on walnut cultivation.
The Director Extension, ADDC and J.D. Planning assured their full support to encourage all sectors in the context of KKA.
Earlier, programme coordinator KVK briefed the meeting about the activities and achievements of KVK and said that a good number of awareness programmes/training camps have been conducted to sensitize farmers about proper use of fertilizers, soil testing, spray, pruning and other activities while as new varieties are also being introduced by way laying demonstration plots.
Officers of line departments besides progressive farmers also presented their feedback in the SAC meeting.