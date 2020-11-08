VC LAWDA conducts tour of Dal catchment area

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

The Vice Chairman of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) along with Secretary, CAO and Project Officer, Watershed Management Division took an extensive tour of Astanmarg and Faqirgujri- catchment areas of Dal Lake to review the works carried out there by the Watershed Management Division, a press statement said.

The statement said that the tour was conducted In order to review the works for the conservation of the Lake’s eco-system, for which the management of catchment area is a must. It also claimed that various interventions like plantation, construction of check dams and other catchment area management practices are being adopted by J&K LAWDA to conserve the Lake’s ecosystem.

Project Officer Watershed Management Division accompanied the Vice Chairman along with the officers of the Division.

The Vice Chairman applauded the efforts of the Watershed Management Division and directed to restore and stabilise the catchment area of Dal Lake by planting more trees.

According to the statement, the Project officer informed that 60,000 plants have been planted this year and 62,000 plants will be planted in the coming year so that the objective of saving the Dal Lake is achieved.