VC KVIB visits Haran Soibugh

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice-Chairperson J & K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat on Monday visited Haran Soibugh in district Budgam, where she interacted with the local population.

During her interaction she apprised the locals with various schemes which may be taken up by the unemployed youth and women folk to establish their self-employment generating units.

The Vice Chairperson directed the district functionaries of the KVIB to make themselves available to the people of the area and apprise them about the schemes of the board like PMEGP, JKREGP, NSSH, SFURTI, etc.

The people of the village informed the Vice Chairperson that there are thousands of artisans working under handicraft sector. Dr. Bhat directed that the artisans and Self Help Group working under different traditional arts may be identified and the implementing agency should work in close coordination with the people of Haran to establish a SFURTI cluster under the MSME (GOI) in the area. She said it will facilitate the artisans of the area by providing them all the facilities under a single roof and would, in turn, empower them socially and economically.