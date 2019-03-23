VC KVIB for optimum use of resources for entrepreneurial development

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Dr Hina Shafi Bhat Friday called for making optimum use of resources for entrepreneurial development in the State.

AS per an official, she made these remarks while chairing a meeting of officials of Handloom Department, Sericulture Department, Horticulture Department, SKUAST-J and J&K State Medicinal Plant Board. The meeting was convened to identify the availability of resources in the State, besides potential to generate employment.

Others present in the meeting were A. R. War Project Director JKSRLM, Kanta Rukhwal Joint Director Handloom, Jasvinder Singh Joint Director Horticulture, Javed Anjum Mir Deputy CEO KVIB, Kulbir Singh Technical Officer-Sericulture, Dr Wahid-ul-Hassan Nodal Officer J&K Medicinal Plant Board, Dr RS Bandral Professor SKUASTJ and A K Dar AEO Sericulture were present on the occasion.

The VC KVIB advised heads of the concerned departments to ensure cooperation with J&K KVIB, so that raw material is optimally utilized for improving the production by the artisans and in developing entrepreneurship in the State.

“We all have to work together to ensure that the resources are utilized in a proper manner,” she said, adding “Our main target will be the persons, who have already undergone training from different institutes but are not finding ways to start their enterprises. This initiative will rope in unemployed youth to start their micro Industrial Units under different activities.”

Earlier, Secretary/Chief Executive Officer J&K KVIB Rashid Ahmad Qadri said that the exercise would be beneficial for the artisans in many ways as it will explore the availability of resources and facilitate value addition to the product, besides lead to employment generation and better living index of the artisans.

