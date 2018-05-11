VC KVIB for involving youth in entrepreneurship programmes

Board to showcase traditional craftsmanship at Paris Fashion Show
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MAY 10:
Vice Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Peerzada Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy, today directed officers to conduct awareness camps across the Kashmir zone with an aim to offer maximum support to budding entrepreneurs through government-sponsored schemes.
He said this while reviewing the performance of the Board at a meeting he chaired here today. Secretary KVIB, Rashid Ahmad Qadri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Muzzaffar Nasir Allaqaband, Financial Advisor, Ashraf Iqbal Haqla, Deputy Registrar KVIB, Syed Aijaz Ahmad Andrabi, District officers and other concerned were present on the occasion.
The Vice-Chairman emphasized upon the district level officers to conduct regular field visits and organize awareness programmes in far-flung areas.
“Our prime motive is to engage unemployed youth in the entrepreneurship programmes to generate maximum employment,” said Vice Chairman, adding that KVIB wants youth to become job providers.
He also stressed upon district level officers to accelerate contact programmes and ‘make random visits to existing units’ to check their performance.
The VC further stated that apiary (beekeeping) will be the thrust area for the current year. The Board is going to celebrate World Honey Bee Day on May 20 in a big way.
Mansoor Sohrawardy further asserted that to complement the Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), J&K KVIB has come up with a new scheme called Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme (CMEGP), which shall be launched very soon.
“KVIB is implementing CMEGP in the State to introduce new schemes to generate more employment, not envisaged in PMEGP,” said Vice Chairman, adding that Tourism Minister has also expressed keenness and enthusiasm in associating KVIB with tourism-related activities.
He maintained that the J&K KVIB is going to showcase traditional artefacts and craftsmanship of the State at Paris Fashion Show.
Earlier, Secretary/CEO Rashid Ahmed Qadri apprised Vice Chairman about achievement of the Board and stated that under the inspiring and dynamic leadership and focused guidance of Vice Chairman, J&K KVIB has been nominated as best implementing agency under PMEGP in North India.