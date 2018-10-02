VC KU Prof Talat holds interaction with class representatives

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
Department of Students Welfare (DSW) University of Kashmir Monday organised an interactive session of all class representatives with the Vice Chancellor KU Prof Talat Ahmad here on Monday.
The session was aimed to promote the participation of students in day-to-day affairs of the University and take cognizance of their problems and grievances. During the interaction the class representatives from various departments discussed issues and problems confronted by them for which they sought the intervention of the Vice Chancellor.
While encouraging the students to come forward and make use of such forums to seek redressal of their grievances Prof Talat said “By holding such interactions our aim is to ensure more and more participation of students in the affairs of the University and it becomes much easier to talk to the students directly in such forums."
Responding to the issues raised by the class representatives Prof Talat assured that all these issues shall be addressed on priority and efforts shall be put in place to make the atmosphere more vibrant in the campus.
During the interaction the class representatives raised various academic and other issues which included up gradation of infrastructure, paucity of space in classrooms, evaluation system, up gradation of health centre, need for introduction of Manupatra software in various departments, Dog menace in the campus, introduction of subsidized food and establishments of canteen dhabas where food is available on nominal rates, syllabus up gradation to meet the present requirements of market/industry, completion of degrees on time , industrial tours, students exchange programs, fellowships, campus recruitment, , community hall in the campus and difficulties faced in CBCS.
Speaking on the occasion Dean Students Welfare KU Prof Raies Qadri said “This interaction was desired by our Vice Chancellor from the day he took over and we assure you that such interactions shall now be a regular feature. In today`s interaction we received the feedback from the students and we have taken note of their problems and grievances."
During the interaction a memorandum of demands was also presented to the Vice Chancellor by the students.
On the occasion the Vice Chancellor also felicitated the students of cultural club with cash prizes who have actively participated in different cultural programmes.
The interaction was also attended by other officials of KU.