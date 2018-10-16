VC KU Prof Talat Ahmad calls on Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 15:
Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir (KU) Professor Talat Ahmad called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan today.
During the meeting, Prof Talat apprised the Governor about the overall academic, administrative, research and infrastructural status of the University, besides, having in-depth discussions on enabling and improving the quality of higher education being made available to the students at the institution.
The Governor urged the VC to ensure that the University addresses the concerns of the students in the right earnest. He specifically stressed upon the need to strictly adhere to the academic calendar, clear backlogs, besides, ensuring timely conduct of examination and declaration of results.
He further directed the VC to ensure that regular coaching.