VC KU chairs student outreach programme in Leh

Srinagar, Dec 19:
Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Wednesday underscored the importance of having courses with potential relevance for Ladakh region introduced at the varsity’s Leh and Kargil campuses.
Chairing a student outreach programme at the Leh campus—which was also attended by top officers of LAHDC-Leh, district administration and school education department—Prof Talat said the university aims to make Leh campus a center of excellence where academic programmes offered would, in the long run, benefit the region.
“There is great scope here for courses like disaster management and travel and tourism,” he said.
He said the university is offering five-year integrated programmes in earth sciences, geography, travel and tourism and English and urged all the stakeholders to join hands with the university in taking the Leh campus—as well as the Kargil campus—to new heights vis-à-vis academics and research.
“We want this place to produce top-notch researchers and scientists who can explore and exploit the huge potential this region has in key areas of earth sciences and tourism,” he said, assuring all the stakeholders that the university would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that quality education is provided to the students at these campuses.
Noted education reformist Sonam Wangchukh, who was present on the occasion, said it requires a “collective effort of one and all” to make the Leh and Kargil campuses vibrant with greater enrollment of students from the region. He thanked Prof Talat for his personal intervention in helping raise the academic standards in Ladakh.