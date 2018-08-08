VC Kashmir University meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Prof. Talat Ahmad, who took over as Vice Chancellor of the Kashmir University yesterday called on Governor N. N. Vohra, who is Chancellor of this University at the Raj Bhavan today. It would be recalled that Prof. Ahmad was Vice-Chancellor of this University earlier for 3 years (2011-14) when he left to serve as Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia where he served from 2014 till he returned to Kashmir University yesterday.
Governor has asked Prof. Ahmad to take the most urgent steps to restore the University to its erstwhile standing in the academic and research arena and effectively deal with all non-performing and unseemly elements.
Among the various outstanding issues facing the University, Governor has advised Vice-Chancellor to take the most immediate steps to restore the academic schedules and help the students to regain the time lost because of recurring postponements of examinations and delays in declaration of results.
In this context, Governor has today spoken to Sarita Chouhan, Commissioner for Higher Education, to urgently collaborate with Prof. Ahmad and alongwith Vice Chancellor Kashmir Cluster University, discuss and decide an agreed approach to reduce/cancel vacations and announce revised examination schedules for the students in all the Colleges in the Valley.
Governor also stressed on the VC the crucial importance of the students being guided and assisted by their teachers in regard to all their problems, academic or personal. In this context, VC informed Governor that he had in mind various ideas for assistance to students which shall be implemented early.
Governor has suggested frequent meetings for urgent resolution of all outstanding problems. (KNS)