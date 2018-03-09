VC JK Cements Ltd calls on CM

Seeks one-time financial support
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Vice Chairman, J&K Cements Ltd., Nazir Ahmad Yatoo called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, here today. He brought many of the issues of the Undertaking into the notice of the Chief Minister and sought their redressal.
Er. Yatoo sought one-time financial support to JK Cements to get it out of present losses, clearance of liabilities with various Departments, budgetary support, release of migrant salaries and making the executing agencies to comply with cabinet decision of lifting cement from JK Cements.
The Chief Minister assured Er. Yatoo to look into the demands put forth and substantive action on the issues raised.
(KNS)
