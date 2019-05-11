VC IUST calls on Advisor Sharma

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Professor Mushtaq Siddiqi called on Advisor to the Governor K K Sharma here today.

While interacting with the Advisor, the VC raised several issues related to the further development of the university especially the provision of harnessing the solar and wind energy on the land of the University and also the catchment areas. He sought intervention of the government for ensuring that the project gets completed and provides solar energy to the university. The project would also result in the generation of revenue, which could be then used for other activities of the institution, he added.

The Advisor while interacting with the VC maintained that the suggestions and the proposals submitted would be looked into. He said that several initiatives stand already taken in harnessing the solar power energy in the State and measures to explore the wind energy are also being explored.