VC BGSBU visits Indian Embassy School in Riyadh, interacts with students

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Prof. Javed Musarrat, on Thursday visited Indian Embassy School at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and interacted with the students, teachers and management of the school.
In a statement issued here, a BGSBU spokesman said that while speaking on the occasion, Musarrat said that the cultivation of a broader set of skills and dispositions beyond core content knowledge is critical, and teachers must merit the investment of more time in the classroom.
He said that Schools should not only focus on the tools necessary for the construction of new knowledge in various fields of study, but also should cultivate a culture that nurtures creativity among the students.
He said that to meet the future expectations teachers must depart from the ideas of yesterday and should develop learning dispositions needed for future.
Musarrat advised the students to think beyond the boundaries of possibilities and must chase their dreams to become global leaders.
The VC emphasized on the need of innovative thinking and smart learning. He lauded the Management of the Indian Embassy School for providing world-class infrastructure to the students.
The spokesman said that a large number of students, teachers, members of management and guests were present on the occasion.
Prof. Javed Musarrat is International Professor, International Scientific Partnership Program (ISPP) at King Saud University, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Distinguished Adjunct Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the spokesman added