VC BGSBU flags off educational tour

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep:
Vice Chancellor BGSB University, Prof .Javed Musarrat on Tuesday flagged off an educational tour of MBA Hospitality and Tourism students.
According to a BGSBU spokesman , during the tour, the students will be for visiting heritage sites and to explore the potential of cultural and heritage Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
A group of eight students led by Dr. Danish Iqbal Raina , Assistant Professor, Centre for Hospitality and Tourism and Ms. Tazeem Akhter, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics , will visit tourist attractions across Mughal Road, Heritage sites in sringar and Leh besides meeting with stakeholders of Tourism industry of the state, he said.
Speaking on the occasion,Prof . Musarrat said that Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with immense potential for Tourism industry and has rich cultural heritage to offer a complete destination package to the millions of Tourists across the globe.
He said that BGSB University is committed to provide quality education, training and research in the field of Tourism and Hospitality studies to enrich the intellectual horizons and up gradation of skill levels of the students of Hospitality and Tourism.
He further said that students should explore the possibilities of Entrepreneurship in Tourism industry.
Interacting with the students, Prof Musarrat said that these Tours are very important for overall development of students which give them opportunities to learn about the real world Challenges and opportunities in terms of Socio-economic, Environmental and Technical issues faced by business leaders and policy makers.
Earlier Dean Academic Affairs ,Prof Iqbal Parwez said that sustainable efforts are being made to develop centre for Hospitality and Tourism as a global attraction for researchers and academicians.
Registrar of The University Dr.Ashfaq Zarri wished the students for a quality Tour and advised the students to explore the prospects and possibilities of sustainable Tourism development in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dean of the School of Management Studies,Prof . Naseem Ahmed said that many such events have been chalked out to harness the leadership acumen of the Management students to make them fit for the corporate world.