VC BGSBU calls on Advisor Ganai

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 14:
Vice Chancellor of the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, Prof. Javed Musarrat, today called on Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and briefed him about the academic activities, infrastructure and prospective plan of the varsity.
According to an official, during the meeting, Ganai, who also holds the charge of the Higher Education Department, described the Universities as institutes of great learning and laid stress upon broadening the scope of higher education by focusing more on career-oriented courses to enhance the employability of the students. He also urged the VC to adapt to meet the challenges of the expanding global job market.
Prof. Javed briefed the Advisor about the new initiatives taken by the University, especially related to Smart Classrooms, introduction of new courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. He said that for imparting quality education, the University has started collaboration with sister universities and established humanities and entrepreneurship cells within the campus to facilitate the students.
The VC thanked the State Government for early release of grant-in-aid to the University and also sought intervention of the Advisor in expediting sanction of Capex Budget funds.