VC BGSB University bereaved

Rajouri:
Mother of Prof Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri passed away on Saturday night. People from different walks of life condoled the demise of the mother of Prof. Musarrat and prayed for the peace to the departed soul and expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family.
A condolence meeting was held today in the University campus. Teachers, Members of non-teaching staff, Students and Scholars attended the meeting.
Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Registrar of the University presented the condolence message. He said, “We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of the mother of Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. It is a moment of grief and loss for the entire BGSBU fraternity”.
He further said, “Most of us never met his mother, but we learnt that she was the embodiment of immense pillar of strength to the family and above all a very kind and compassionate human being. As one of her illustrious children, Prof. Musarrat epitomizes her nobility and high value.”
The meeting ended with the prayer to Almighty to grant her highest place in heaven.
