Vasundhra Masoodi meets Governor

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vasundhra Pathak Masoodi, Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Masoodi briefed Governor about functioning of the Commission and steps taken to ensure speedy trial of offences against women and children.

Governor urged Masoodi to work devotedly for protection of women and children’s rights and ensuring time bound justice to the needy.