Vasundhara visits Rambagh Women’s Police Station

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairperson J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR), Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi today visited Women’s Police Station, Rambagh here.

During the visit, Masoodi took a briefing about the functioning of the police Station. She advised the concerned to attend the problems of the aggrieved women sympathetically so that the purpose for which these police stations have been established is realized.

The Chairperson said that the Commission is reaching out in all the Women Police Stations of the state to get up-to-date status of complaints filed there so that strategy is evolved for their early redressal. She said that the Commission is also on the job to sensitize people about women and child rights so that they could contact the Commission whenever necessary.

The Chairperson was told that the Police Station Rambagh has received 176 complaints so far during the current year, of which 101 have been solved amicably. Moreover, 19 complaints have been converted into FIR and 56 complaints are at counseling stage.