Vasundhara visits G B Pant Hospital

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairperson, J&K State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights (SCPWCR), Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi paid surprise visit to G B Pant hospital here today.

During the visit, the Chairperson took round of various wards and sections of the hospital. She interacted with the hospital authorities, patients and their attendants and enquired about the medicare and other related facilities being provided to patients and new born babies in the hospital. She directed the concerned for focused attention on maintaining sanitation and cleanliness, besides provision of proper medicare facilities to the inward patients.

Emphasizing on ensuring proper sanitation in and around the hospital premises, the Chairperson directed the concerned for proper disposal of bio-degradable and non-biodegradable wastes. “There should be proper sanitary arrangements in respect of functioning of toilets so that inward patients do not face any inconvenience,” she added.

Taking firsthand appraisal of functioning of the hospital, the Chairperson said that the issues with regard to infrastructure including availability of beds, air-conditioning, and manpower would be taken up with the concerned authority to bring more efficiency in the functioning of hospital.