Vasundhara assumes charge as Chairperson SCPWCR

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi on Wednesday took over as the Chairperson of J&K State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights (SCPWCR). She assumed as the 5th Chairperson of the Commission.

Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi is a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court of India, High Courts of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, besides various other Courts and Tribunals.

After assuming the charge, the Chairperson held a meeting with the officers and officials and got a first-hand appraisal of the activities of the Commission. She stressed on prompt action and timely disposal of complaints, besides ensuring punctuality in the office.

Giving brief account of the activities of the Commission, Secretary of the Commission Lal Chand informed that the SCPWCR organizes workshops, seminars, legal awareness programmes and interaction-cum- awareness programme to sensitize the stakeholders about women and child rights. He said as many as 197 cases related to matrimonial disputes, domestic violence, dowry, maintenance; divorce and harassment are pending in the Commission.

Later, Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi conducted a surprise visit of Lal Ded Hospital and took stock of the facilities being provided to patients there. She went round various wards and sections of the hospital and took stock of the present status of patient care. Taking cognizance of unhygienic condition, she issued strict directions for maintaining hygienic environ in and around the hospital premises.

The Chairperson also interacted with the patients to ascertain medical facilities being provided to them in the hospital. The patients, attendants and medicos apprised the Chairperson with regards to important measures that are needed to be adopted in order to provide the best medical facilities to patients.