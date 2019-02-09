About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Various organisations appeal NHM employees to resume duties

Srinagar:

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Civil Society Forum Kashmir (CSFK-H), Kashmir Economic Alliance and eminent doctors requested NHM employees to resume their duties and work towards making the much needed healthcare facilities available to the population without fail.
They said due to the inclement weather conditions prevailing in the Valley, humanitarian service needed to take precedence over all other issues.
In this regard, after detailed discussions with the representatives of the employees, the above organisations and individuals are of the opinion that the Government, as a responsible employer, needed to take note of all genuine grievances of these NHM employees and work towards redressal of the same.

