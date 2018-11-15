Various delegations meet Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 14:
A delegation of PHE Daily Wagers led by its President , Tanveer Hussain met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Wednesday.
According to an official, the delegation requested Governor to expedite the process for regularization of Casual, Seasonal, Consolidated and other Workers of the PHE Department as per SRO 520; regular payment of monthly wages which are pending for last many months and amendment in SRO 520 as some conditions stipulated for regularization cannot be practically completed.
Governor assured the delegation due examination of its demands.
The official further said that Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Peace Foundation (J&KPF), also met Governor here.
Bhat, as per the official, apprised Governor about the activities being carried out by the J&K Peace Foundation for bringing sustained peace and peaceful co-existence in all the three regions of the State. He also apprised Governor about the difficulties being faced by fruit growers in the Valley due to inclement weather.
Governor appreciated J&KPF’s endeavours and urged Bhat to vigorously continue his efforts for restoration of peace and normalcy in the State, said the official.
The official further added that Sukhnandan Choudhary, MLA Marh and a former Minister, also met Governor at the Raj Bhavan.
The official added that Choudhary apprised Governor about the developmental scenario in his Constituency and need for speeding up some important developmental projects for the overall benefit of the public Governor.
Governor appreciated Choudhary’s zeal for public welfare and advised him to generate awareness among people about the vital importance of electing representatives to Panchayats for the overall development of the towns and villages, the official said.