Various delegations meet Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 26:
A delegation of Engineers led by Vikram Randhawa, MLC, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.
According to an official, the delegation represented before the Governor for the operation of waiting list for the post of Junior Engineers (Civil) dated 2014, by providing one time relaxation in accordance with the High Court’s directions.
Governor assured appropriate consideration of their demand.
The official further said that G.M. Shaheen, State Party President, Janata Dal United also met Governor and shared his views relating to socio-political scenario in the State and discussed various issues relating to equitable development and promotion of public welfare.
Governor appreciated Shaheen’s views and discussed the vital importance of electing representatives to the ULBs and Panchayats for establishing grass root level democratic institutions, the official added.
The official said that a delegation of Sikh Community led by Charanjit Singh Khalsa, Member, J&K Legislative Council, also met Malik at the Raj Bhavan.
The official said that the members of the delegation apprised Governor about several issues pertaining to the welfare of Sikh Community in the State and submitted a memorandum in this regard.
Governor assured appropriate consideration of issues raised by the delegation.
The official said that Surinder Ambardar, Member of the State Legislative Council, also met Governor apprised him about ensuring equitable development of the State and certain matters relating to the Kashmiri Migrants.
Appreciating Ambardar's initiatives at the ground level, Governor advised him to spread awareness about the high importance of establishing the grass-root level democratic framework, the official added.