Various delegation meet Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 28:
A delegation of All J&K Biomedical Engineers and Professionals Association met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.
The delegation requested Governor for early implementation of the ‘Self Help Group of Engineers Scheme’ so that their expertise could be utilized in healthcare sector, an official said.
He said that Tsewang Thinles, President, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) accompanied by P.T. Kunzang, Vice-President of the Association, also met Governor at the Raj Bhavan.
The official said that Thinles on behalf of the Association submitted a Memorandum of Demands including granting of Union Territory status with Legislature to Ladakh; inclusion of Bhoti language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India; establishment of a Police Range and a Univesity for Ladakh region; legal protection to the business interests of local population; funds for refurbishment of Chokhang Vihara in Ladakh; creation of a minority commission cell and implementation of the Anti-Conversion Law to safeguard the interests of minorities in the State.
Thinles extended an invitation to Governor for the upcoming ‘Losar Mela’ in Ladakh which is scheduled from December 8th .
Governor assured Thinles that demands submitted by the LBA will be given appropriate consideration, the official said.