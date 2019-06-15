Varadarajan seeks answers on Bukhari’s killing

June 15, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Investigations cannot be put to rest; identity and motive has to be uncovered’

Paying glowing tributes to veteran journalist and founding editor of Rising Kashmir Syed Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary, senior journalist and founding Editor of The Wire Siddharth Varadarajan Friday expressed his dismay over the lackadaisical approach of authorities to unearth the motives behind his assassination.

Addressing a gathering on the launch of a book titled “Kashmiris Thin Red Lines” at Tagore Hall, Varadarajan said it is a travesty that even a year later authorities are not in a position to “educate or inform us who his assassins were and what were the motivations.”

“In the period of one year, we lost two of our fine editors – Gauri Lankesh and Shujaat Bukhari. Even though in case of Gauri Lankesh there was some closure as police were able to file charge sheet and indentify the assassins and the organisation behind it,” he said.

Varadarajan said in Shujaat’s case, “It is simply not acceptable that we know so little.”

“How is it possible that the leading editor of the state and India can be assassinated in a broad day light in the highest security zone,” he questioned.

Varadarajan also highlighted the accusations that were levelled against Bukhari on social and national media before his killing.

"Before the assassins bullets got him, accusations were freely traded against him on social media, national media and on both sides of the border,” he said.

Varadarajan said IP addresses which launched slander campaign against him could have been identified but “none of it has been done”.

“Investigations cannot be put to rest. But identity and motive has to be uncovered,” he said.

Varadarajan called upon all the journalists within and outside state to unitedly fight for a fast track investigation for immediate identification of Bukhari’s real assassinators.

He said even after passage of one year, authorities have not shown the kind of a trigger it ought to have. “We, be it in New Delhi or in Srinagar, are all as clueless as we were on June 14, 2018”.

“Today, I am speaking on behalf of all the journalists across India that it is not acceptable,” he asserted.

Describing Shujaat Bukhari a journalist who was never afraid to speak his mind, Varadarajan said he never respected the red lines that were drawn by power corridors either of the two sides.

While narrating his experiences with Shujaat in The Hindu, Vardarajan said, “He (Shujaat) was highly skilled professional journalist and an editor, who had the qualities of playing bigger role in restoration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Maintaining that Shujaat was a great human rights defender, he praised efforts of the colleagues of Shujaat at “Rising Kashmir” and “Kashmir Media House” in carrying forward the mission of late Bukhari.

Highlighting the deepening crises in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “Situation has become even more difficult now. Political environment has vitiated even further. A newly elected MP last week said ‘if oppression ensures security of my people then be it so’ implying that people in Kashmir are not his people”.

He also talked about the growing pressure on media houses in India.

"Today you ask only those questions which those in power want you to ask. All critical questions are for the opposition. But we are part of the alternative media and trying to stand our ground,” added Varadarajan.