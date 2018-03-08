Vandalism of statues expose India's claim of secular, tolerant nation: Rasheed

Srinagar:
AIP president and MLA Langate, Engineer Rasheed Wednesday said that incidents of statue vandalism have exposed the level of radicalization within Indian society.
In a statement issued, Rasheed said, “Just for ideological difference, the way different groups are destroying statues of Lenin, Ambedkar, Periyar and others is deplorable and condemnable. It seems evident that there is a huge gap over distrust between various schools of thoughts when it comes to religious, social or political ideology.”
He said that those accusing Muslims especially Kashmiris of promoting radicalization and giving them sermons of tolerance stand exposed after dirty scenes seen at Tripura, Calcutta, Karnataka and Meerut.
“While Muslims and Dalits have been crying everyday about the injustices and discriminations with them but nobody would bother to pay them any heed and would dump the organized display of religious intolerance by calling it propaganda against Indian state. However now when Indians are destroying statues of those with who's philosophy and ideology someone doesn't agree, it is enough to read down the lines that where India is heading to,” he said.
“One needs not to forget that when Taliban were accused of demolishing few statues in Bamyaan, whole world got united against them. One has a right to know if Indians named, shamed and defamed then Taliban regime and even correlated many incidents in Kashmir with the Talibani act of demolishing statues, what should be given the name to all that happening from Meerut to Calcutta,” he said.
He added if Indians would condemn the Talibani acts in Afghanistan then entire India should own the fact that Talibanization of India is being implemented on a war footing basis. (KNS)
