Van driver injured after forces allegedly fire at him in Pulwama

June 22, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A van driver was injured after government forces allegedly fired at him when he was returning home in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Friday night.

The injured driver was identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie resident of Wahibugh village.

Local said Shafi was returning home in his van from Gulzarpora village along with three other villagers at around 12:00 pm.

When he reached near Romeshi rivulet the van was allegedly fired upon by government forces, who had laid an ambush there, they said.

In the incident Shafi sustained injury in his hand and was shifted to Bone and Joint hospital Barzulla Srinagar.

A police official said that the driver was signalled to stop but he jumped a checkpoint after which few warning shots were fired.