Value of Nature and Environment

June 05, 2019 | Altaf Hussain Haji

Humans are both creatures and molders of their environment, which gives them physical sustenance and affords them the opportunity for intellectual, moral, social and spiritual growth. In the long and tortuous evolution of the human race on this planet a stage has been reached when, through the rapid acceleration of science and technology, humans have acquired the power to transform their environment in countless ways and on an unprecedented scale.

As are aware that the protection and improvement of the human environment is a major issue, which affects the well-being of peoples and economic development throughout the world. The burning and urgent issue of the world, the United Nations designated 5th June as World Environment Day. The celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment. Since it began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in more than 100 countries.

Every year World Environment Day is organized around a theme that focuses attention on a particular pressing environmental concern. This World Environment Day UN Environment is asking you, companies and civil society groups, to take a concrete action to Beat Plastic Pollution. Let’s all help to clean up our environment. The theme for 2019, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” is a call to action for all of us to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges of our time. The theme invites us all to consider how we can make changes in our everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places, our wildlife – and our own health.

Every World Environment Day has a different global host country, where the official celebrations take place. This year at international level, India hosts world Environment day 2019.

We know that India is a 5,000-year-old civilization which has had a unique connection between nature and its rich heritage, ancient traditions, spirituality, culture and architecture. From the majestic Himalayan peaks in the north, to the sun-kissed beaches in the south, to the great Indian desert in the west, to the breathtaking natural heritage in the east – all make India geographically vibrant, colorful and truly incredible. India’s heritage and biodiversity is a source of pride and identity for India, the host country of World Environment Day 2019.

Diverse geography and bountiful natural resources have propelled India’s economic prosperity, balanced by its sustainability-oriented culture. Like other cultures around the world, Indian heritage is replete with traditional knowledge and valuable insights in maintaining a delicate balance between man and Mother Nature. Economic growth, biodiversity and climate change are intrinsically linked and harmony between them is critical for our survival. Convergence of traditional knowledge and modern science can lead to innovative solutions to combat climate change, especially plastic pollution – a pressing environmental crisis that is growing exponentially with each passing year. Traditionally India has imbibed three R’s – reduce, recycle, reuse – encouraging sustainable living conducive to a healthy environment. As the host nation of World Environment Day, India will revive and impart its traditional knowledge and innovative modern approaches towards a cleaner, greener and plastic-free nation. As part of its festivities, India is carrying out nationwide plastic cleaning drives of its beaches, national parks, riverbanks, public places and much more, thereby reinforcing its culture of sustainable living. The keys fact of India in relation to world environment day 2019 is:

1 People in India are the largest democracy and the second most-populous nation in the world with population of 1.3 billion people. While 69 per cent live in rural areas, 31 per cent reside in thriving urban centers. Hindi is the official language of India followed by English.

2 Area of India is the seventh-largest country in the world, covering 3.2 million square kilometers. It has 29states and 7 union territories, extending from the snow-covered Himalayas and stretching south towards the Tropic of Cancer, which tapers off into the Indian Ocean between the Bay of Bengal in the east and the Arabian Sea in the West.

3 History of the Indian subcontinent has been home to one of the world's oldest and most influential civilizations and been witness to the birth of various religions and the rise and collapse of civilizations and empires.

4 Government in India is a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic with a Parliamentary form of government which is federal in structure with unitary features.

5 Economy of India is the world’s sixth largest and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world

India's topography is greatly varied. It comprises 2.4 per cent of the world's land area and is home to between seven per cent and eight per cent of the world’s recorded species; this includes 46,000 plant species and 91,000 animal species. Conservation of wild flora and fauna has been an integral part of Indian history. In the north, the Great Himalayan Mountain range is the highest and home to planet’s highest mountain peaks such as Kanchenjunga, Nanda Devi and Kamet.

India also home to beautiful lakes and great rivers such as the Indus, Ganges and Brahmaputra, being some of the most important river systems in the world. Vemnabad Lake in Kerala is the longest lake in India, stretching 2,033 square kilometers and Chilka Lake, the world’s second-largest lagoon. Sixteen types of forests are found in India –from evergreen tropical rainforests to dry alpine scrub forests to subtropical pine forests and more. Wildlife – India's rich and abundant flora and fauna is attributed to its diverse climate and geography. India is home to majestic elephants, charismatic tigers, lion, rhinoceros and snow leopard among many others.

Some bird species include peacocks, parrots, kingfishers, parakeets, cranes, mynahs, hornbills and many more. Protected areas and national parks – The rich and fascinating biodiversity of India can be seen in the four global biodiversity hotspots, 103 national parks, 543 sanctuaries and 50 tiger reserves.

In transforming the world, the United Nation is framing Sustainable developmental goals with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Preamble. This Agenda is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, will implement this plan.

We need to free the human race from the tyranny of ‘poverty and wants’ and to heal and secure our planet as well. We must have will and determination to take the bold and transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift the world on to a sustainable and resilient path. As we embark on this collective journey, we pledge that no one will be left behind. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets which are announcing to demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda which are integrated and indivisible and balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: the economic, social and environmental. The Goals and targets will stimulate action over the next few years up to 2030 for the critical importance of humanity and the planet.

In reference to agenda of Sustain Development Goals for planet, we are determined to protect the planet from degradation, including through sustainable consumption and production, sustainably managing its natural resources and taking urgent action on climate change, so that it can support the needs of the present and future generations.

Some European countries including Netherlands regarding Nature and environment seems to be learning to the other nations of the world regarding decreases emissions of nitrogen oxides and involving private sector for environmental investments for control maximum pollution. This we have seen during the Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP) of our service Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Officers at CBS Netherlands in the month of March, 2019.

The Netherlands Government is working with Sustain Development Goals to achieve the targets of various indications of Nature and environment and will able to achieve well in time frame prescribed by United Nations for all member nation in the world. No doubt this year’s theme of the World Environment day 2019 is “Beat Plastic Pollution “. Why not our nation is able to achieve such development and wellbeing even we have good system of delivery.

Here I would like to state that plastic by itself is not a problem but littering of non-biodegradable plastic and unsafe disposal of single-use plastic products and packaging materials is causing severe pollution, as they end up in landfills and oceans and takes hundreds of years to degrade. These discards plastic production gradually release harmful toxins into the environment. The per capita consumption of plastics in India is on the alarming rise and is one of the biggest environmental challenges for our country.

As you are aware that now the government through the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, has taken the first step and has prohibited the use of single – use plastics items such as PET bottles, plastics cups and plates, plastic jugs, plastic folders and banners in India and urges to employees only for implementation. With the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution” the following initiatives may be taken to encourage employees to refuse, reduce and reuse plastic production in their daily uses. Also urges to pledge for plastic free environment in your premises and associated offices. The other initiatives in the government setup are as under:

1 Prohibit Single-use plastic products including water bottles, take away coffee cups, lunch wrapped in disposable plastic packaging, plastic bags, disposable food containers, plates and containers made polystyrene foam, Plastic straws etc.

2 Encourage use of durable, foldable and inexpensive reusable bag that can be carried around in a car, pocket, or purse.

3 Encourage use of biodegradable and other types of compostable utensils in place of plastic and bring a fork, Knife and spoon from home.

4 Encourage innovative ideas to reduce plastic footprints.

5 Avoid plastic office supplies especially plastic folders, taps etc.

