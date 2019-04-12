About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 12, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Valley witnesses moderate voter turnout

 The first phase of Lok Sabha polls witnessed a moderate participation of people in the Valley amid a boycott call of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).
In the first phase of parliamentary polls, Baramulla constituency spread over three districts Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora went to polls on Thursday.
In Kupwara district, Handwara, Karnah, Lolab, Langate witnessed moderate to brisk turnout as voters were seen moving toward polling booths to exercise their right to franchise.
In total 58.7 percent of voting was recorded in Kupwara, 60.3 percent in Handwara, 59.1 percent in Karnah, 45.3 percent in Lolab and 35.3 percent in Langate.
Many first time voters were also seen standing in a queue to cast their votes with over 1.82 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years eligible to vote for the first time in the five-phased Lok Sabha polls.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, people raked up issues of development and safeguarding of special status as their main reason to participate in Lok Sabha polls.
“We want an outspoken parliamentarian who can raise our issues in the Parliament. It is imperative that Article 370 and Article 35-A should be defended,” said Ghulam Qadir Bhat from Handwara.
Similar observations were made by other candidates who were waiting for their turn to vote.
Two young voters Mushtaq and Iqbal said they want a politician who could represent the true picture of Kashmir in New Delhi.
At polling station 73 Khanbal, out of 600 voters 91 people had casted their vote till 12 pm.
Nine candidates are in the fray for Baramulla constituency but the contest is mainly between Akbar Lone of NC and Raja Aijaz Ali of PC.
In Baramulla, serpentine lines were seen in Uri belt of the district, with voters enthusiastically waiting for their turn to cast their vote.
Uri recorded 57 percent voter turnout.
However, keeping in with the tradition the home town of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani Sopore including Sangrama observed poll boycott. The polling booth in the area wore a deserted look.
Till 4 pm one vote was casted in polling station 107 Sangrampora. Similarly, in polling station 105 Khushall Matto and 106 Shahabad two and eight votes were cast.
Similarly, in Bhagat A 113, B114, C115 polling station zero, 19 and one vote was cast till 4:15 pm.
A group of locals sitting outside the polling booth said unless Kashmir issue was resolved, they would not vote for any candidate from the mainstream political party.
“Why should anyone vote here? Have our youth sacrificed their lives for road and electricity,” they said.
In total, Sopore and Sangrama recorded a meager 3.8 percent and 12 percent voter turnout.
The other belts of the district that include Rafiabad recorded 11.8 percent, Baramulla 16 percent, Gulmarg 33.5 percent and Pattan 33.9 percent.
In Bandipora district, Sonawari recorded highest voter turnout with 41.3 percent, while Gurez and Bandipora recorded 37.9 percent and 21.5 percent.
The total percentage recorded in Baramulla parliamentary constituency was 34.71 percent.

 

;