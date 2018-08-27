Valley turned into police state: ML

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Muslim League (ML) Jammu and Kashmir here on Sunday condemned arrest of senior ML leader and Press Secretary Fairoz Ahmad Khan (by Khanyar Police Station) and Ghulam Hassan Shah of Hajin.
ML statement said they were later slapped with Public Safety Act and shifted to Kotbalwal Jail.
ML termed it “worst kind of state terrorism”.
ML spokesman Sajad Ayobi in the statement said that “Valley has been turned into a police state.”
Ayobi while slaming state administration for their “brute” approach said that “both have been implicated in fictitious cases”.
He said that the “policy adopted by India cannot break their will and courage”. Ayobi said: “Such tactics will not break Kashmiris’ resolve towards attaining right to self determination.”
Ayobi termed the shifting of the both the leaders to the Kotbalwal jail Jammu as “undemocratic & unconstitutional.”
“We vehemently condemn such act on part of authorities,” he added.
He said that “rhetoric” about freedom of speech and political rights stand deflated “as the parroting about human norms proved hoax and mere eyewash”.
He said that slapping PSAs on leaders has always been a tool of the rulers to try and force the people and leadership into submission.
“Such moves had been tested in the past and failed to make the people of Kashmir surrender before the Delhi’s military might,” he added.
Spokesman ML appealed the local, international community, and international human rights organizations to seriously take notice of the human rights violations taking place in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of “so-called laws” and prevent the suppression of Kashmiris which is done under the garb of democracy.