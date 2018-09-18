Valley traders fear business slowdown

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
The retailers and manufacturer in Valley who mostly rely on import of goods from outside the state fear slowdown in the business due to continues increase in the fuel prices.
The prices of diesel and petrol have touched Rs 77.27 per litre and Rs 86.50 per litre respectively which also includes the state tax.
Former President of Federation of Commerce Industries Kashmir (FCIK) Shakeel Qalander said increase in fuel prices will increase prices of commodities automatically in Kashmir which is mostly a consumer state.
He said means of transportation for import of the goods to Kashmir is through road only which affects prices of the goods.
He said raw material in the industrial units will also be expensive.
Qalander said there is already a slowdown in the business and increase in fuel prices will have bad impact on the retail trade and manufacturing sector.
“It will also increase food inflation,” said Qalander.
President of Goods Transport Association Sidiq Ronga said around 600 trucks from other states ply daily to Kashmir for import of goods.
“The freight charges will increase which will increase prices and will affect the sales,” said Ronga.
Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) President Mohammad Yasin Khan said the fuel prices will have bad impact on economy of the JK state.
“Transport plays important role in keeping the business on its track and increase in fuel prices affects it directly,” said Khan.
He added that whatever they buy from the other states reach here with very high prices.
“The goods prices will not be affordable and it will have impact on sales,” said Khan.
He said that the government should decrease the state tax and hold talks with the Government of India to offset the impact.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com