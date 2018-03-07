Valley shuts against shifting of inmates

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A complete shutdown is being observed across the Valley to protest against the shifting of inmates from Srinagar’s central jail to outside jails and Shopian civilian killings.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for shutdown today to protest against shifting of jail inmates and had also called for Shopian chalo, asking people to reach Shopian to participate in congregational prayers of civilians.
However, the authorities have imposed restrictions in Srinagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations in the district.
The restrictions have been imposed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Rainawari, Safa Kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Maisuma and Kral Khud.
The restrictions as per the officials have been imposed as precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, all the shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments are closed while the vehicular movement is also off the roads. (KNS)
