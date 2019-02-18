Valley shuts against attacks on Kashmiris

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 17:
The normal life came to a gridding halt in Kashmir on Sunday due to shutdown called by trade bodies to protests against the attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
All shops, business establishments and petrol pumps remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
Majority of people stayed indoors in downtown areas of the city as authorities imposed restrictions to maintain law and order.
The contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF stood guard on roads while coils of concertina wires were laid across roads to prevent any public gathering.
The forces personnel were also deployed in strength at Lal Chowk and Maisuma areas of the city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
The CRPF men were frisking passerby particularly those carrying bags. The vehicles were not allowed to pass via Ghanta Ghar.
The weekly Sunday market at Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the market that spans nearly 2 km from Hari Singh High Street to Polo View, was also closed. The market otherwise is visited by thousands of people from across the Valley on Sundays.
Shutdown was also observed in Banihal town in Chenab Valley as a mark of protests against mob attacks in Jammu.
The shutdown called by Traders Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and others trade bodies against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.
The authorities had suspended mobile internet service in Valley last evening. However, the service was restored in the late evening today.