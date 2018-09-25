Valley riders reach Kargil for Cycle Expedition

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Valley’s four cyclists who are on Cycling Expedition to Leh since Sunday morning reached Leh Monday evening covering a total distance of 122.9km. The riders covered the second leg distance in 4.10 hours during which they had to paddle through dangerous Zojila Pass and Drass which is considered as the second coldest inhabited in the world.
On Sunday, the cyclists were flagged off by National Conference Youth Wing President Salman Ali Sagar at Hotel Comrade Inn at Rajbagh.
The cyclists include national player Mushtaq Ahmad, Amir Asad, Dr Mohammad Amin Reshi and Mehraj Rathore.
The Cycling Expedition is being organised by Cycling Association of Srinagar which will be covered in a span of 20 hours.
An NGO, Common Cause Trust, has sponsored the event along with other sponsors.