About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar to Leh Cycling Challenge

Valley riders cross Fatula, Namkilla pass

Published at September 26, 2018 12:32 AM 0Comment(s)234views

Kargil to Khalsi completed


Valley riders cross Fatula, Namkilla pass

Rising Kashmir News

The 20 hours cycling challenge organised by Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association and sponsored by Common Cause Trust.
Mushtaq Ahmed , Dr Amin, Mehraj Qayoom and Amir Asad were selected for this challenge. These for top MTB riders have a challenge to complete the event in 20 hours.
The cyclists have passed Fatula pass and Namkilla pass and completed the third stage with a timing of 7:13 hours. The overall timing of three stages has been 14.19 hours.
The association said the riders have done training for this event from last one year.
Now riders have to complete the last stage of Khalsi to Leh. Earlier today, the riders were flagged off by President Islamia School Kargil Sheikh Nazir Ul Mehdi.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top