Valley riders cross Fatula, Namkilla pass

Kargil to Khalsi completed
Rising Kashmir News
The 20 hours cycling challenge organised by Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association and sponsored by Common Cause Trust.
Mushtaq Ahmed , Dr Amin, Mehraj Qayoom and Amir Asad were selected for this challenge. These for top MTB riders have a challenge to complete the event in 20 hours.
The cyclists have passed Fatula pass and Namkilla pass and completed the third stage with a timing of 7:13 hours. The overall timing of three stages has been 14.19 hours.
The association said the riders have done training for this event from last one year.
Now riders have to complete the last stage of Khalsi to Leh. Earlier today, the riders were flagged off by President Islamia School Kargil Sheikh Nazir Ul Mehdi.