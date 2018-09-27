Valley riders complete Srinagar to Leh cycling expedition

Cyclists rode for 430 kms in 19.27 hours in four stages
The 20 hour cycling challenge organised by Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association and Sponsored by Common Cause Trust completed in four stages.
Four riders from Kashmir were flagged off by National Conference Youth Wing President, Salman Sagar and Chairman Common Cause Trust here at Hotel Comrade Inn on 23 September 2018.
Senior rider Mushtaq Bhat and Dr Amin along with budding riders Mehraj Qayoom and Amir Asad took part in the cycling challenge.
The riders completed this challenge in four stages the first stage of which started from Srinagar to Sonamarg which they completed in 2. 56 hours. On the second day on 24 September 2018, the riders headed towards Kargil to complete the second stage of this challenge during which the cyclists paddled through Zojila at altitude of 11,575 ft above sea level, Drass which is second coldest place in the world after Siberia. In this stage, the riders covered 122.9 kms in 4 hours and 10 minutes and completed the second stage.
For the third Stage, riders started from Kargil to Khalsi during which they compelted 130 kms in 7.13 hours.
The cyclists said the third stage was the toughest stage of this challenge as they have to cross the Nimkila and Fotula at an altitude of 12,139 fts and 13,478 fts respectively.
Today for the fourth stage, the riders started from Khaltsi to Leh and the riders passed through Saspol and Lakeer and finished 98 km in 5.8 hours.
The challenge was to be completed in 20 hours but the riders finished 430 kms in 19.27 hours.
The cycling association said the riders created a history by completing 430 kms high altitude mountain road cycling challenge in 19.27 hours.