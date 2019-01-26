About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Valley remains cut off as Srinagar-Jammu highway closed on sixth consecutive day

Published at January 26, 2019 12:28 PM 0Comment(s)360views


Valley remains cut off as Srinagar-Jammu highway closed on sixth consecutive day

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed on the sixth consecutive day on Saturday due to recent snowfall and landslides in Ramban area.

Over a thousand Kashmir-bound passengers were said to be stranded at Jammu on Friday due to the closure of the highway.

Prominent political leaders in valley had yesterday requested the Governor administration to airlift the stranded passengers.

With the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road and Srinagar Kargil highway closed, valley remains cut off from the rest of the state.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top