Valley remains cut off as Srinagar-Jammu highway closed on sixth consecutive day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed on the sixth consecutive day on Saturday due to recent snowfall and landslides in Ramban area.
Over a thousand Kashmir-bound passengers were said to be stranded at Jammu on Friday due to the closure of the highway.
Prominent political leaders in valley had yesterday requested the Governor administration to airlift the stranded passengers.
With the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road and Srinagar Kargil highway closed, valley remains cut off from the rest of the state.