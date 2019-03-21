About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 21, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Valley receives fresh snowfall, Highway closed

The upper reaches of Kashmir including Srinagar experienced fresh snowfall and rains on Wednesday.
A MeT official said heavy rainfall in plains and snowfall in higher reaches began during the night and continued till around noon.
Srinagar received moderate snowfall for nearly two hours.
Deputy Director Meteorological Department, Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir said the intensity of snowfall would decrease by the evening.
The MeT department has predicted intermittent rains and snowfall in hilly areas of the State for next 12 hours.
“Intermittent rain and snowfall in hills is most likely at widespread places of the State during next 12 hours and decrease significantly thereafter," Director Met Department, Sonam Lotus said.
The MeT officials said another spell of low intensity rains and snow would hit the State from March 26 to 27.
“The weather in Srinagar will remain dry from tomorrow (Thursday),” they said.
Meanwhile, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained suspended after fresh landslides hit the Ramban stretch, making the road not traffic worthy.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzzafar Ahmad Shah said the highway remained closed till afternoon due to shooting stones, landslides and slippery road conditions.
“The stranded vehicles including the heavy trucks were allowed to move later in the evening. Keeping the travellers safety in mind, the vehicular movement was stopped," he said.
Shah said vehicular movement from Jammu to Srinagar would be allowed on highway Thursday if weather permits.
He said landslides had hit the highway in Panthal area of Ramban and Ramsoo district due to incessant rains.
“The men and machinery were on the job to clear the road for traffic,” he said adding “The clearance work was on to clear the debris of landslides.”
The officials said about four inches of snow had accumulated near Jawahar Tunnel and its peripheral areas, which along with other high altitude areas witnessed fresh snowfall since Tuesday night.

 

