Valley receives fresh snowfall

Jmu-Sgr highway, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez road closed
Poor visibility hits flight operations at Srinagar airport
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 04:
State’s summer capital, Srinagar and plains of Kashmir valley Friday received fresh snowfall with the local meteorological department (MeT) predicting more snowfall for the next two days.
While the summer capital recorded fresh moderate snowfall this afternoon, many other areas in the plains including the higher reaches of the Valley, experienced continuous snowfall, a Met official here said.
Earlier, on January 2, the higher reaches and some plains except Srinagar had received fresh snowfall.
The MeT official said Srinagar recorded snowfall of 4.4 mm from afternoon up to 5.30 pm.
Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir and Qazigund recorded 2.4 mm of snowfall, while Gulmarg recorded snowfall of 8.2 mm.
Kokernag town in south Kashmir and Banihal recorded 1.0 mm of snowfall.
Other areas which witnessed snowfall included Ganderbal, Keran, Machil, Karnah, Gurez, Shopian, Sonamarg and Amarnath along with surrounding areas.
The Met department has forecasted widespread snowfall over the next two days in the Valley and clear weather a day after that.
Deputy Director, MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that there would be moderate snowfall up to January 6 forenoon and after that weather would be clear.
Meanwhile, snowfall closed the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez road and other major road links.
As per the traffic department officials, traffic on roads from Kupwara to LoC areas remained suspended.
The authorities suspended traffic on hilly roads in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district following fresh snowfall in the area.
As per the traffic officials, the Kupwara-Tanghdar road, Kupwara-Machil and Kupwara-Keran roads have been closed for two consecutive days.
“The decision to resume traffic will be taken only after an improvement in the weather conditions,” the Traffic Department official said.
Due to heavy snowfall, authorities also suspended air traffic at the Srinagar airport on Friday afternoon due to poor visibility.
The authorities said that the flights would operate normally on Saturday in case the visibility improves.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan convened a meeting to review the arrangements and preparedness for snow clearance, dewatering in Srinagar with the senior officers of PHE, PDD, Health, SMC, Traffic, MED, UEED, Drainage, CAPD, Medical, and Fire and Emergency Services.
It was informed that the departments were ready to meet “any eventuality and that they had also kept on standby adequate men and machinery for snow clearance.
The department has established control rooms for the convenience of the general public.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar (9419151189) Assistant Commissioner, Revenue (7006690719), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, East (9018991010) would function as nodal officers to monitor the situation within their areas of jurisdiction.