Valley going through worst ever power crisis: NC

Srinagar, December 21:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday lashed out at the incumbent governor administration over the unprecedented power crisis across the valley.
Party’s Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar in a statement issued said that electricity is playing hide and seek with the people and that students and elderly are facing immense hardships due to the unsteady supply of electricity. “With the onset of Chillai Kalan, administration ought to ensure enough and adequate power supply to both metered and non-metered consumers to beat the chill. Unfortunately authorities are snapping electricity every now and then with no proper schedule being followed by PDD,” he said.
Imran said that the party has been impressing upon the incumbent governor administration to ensure all amenities to people. “The state especially valley has never seen such a worsened power scenario. The consumers, whether in cities or in villages, have been left to fend for themselves,” he said.
Provincial Spokesperson impressed upon the incumbent governor administration to resolve the electricity crisis at an earliest. “It is not just the erratic power supply. The low voltage and frequent interruptions have become a new norm in the valley,” he said.
He said that the situation is no different in metered areas. “The crisis has aggravated the people in both metered and non-metered areas. Consumers are paying hefty bills but when it comes to deliverance the authorities are not doing all possible efforts to minimize power cuts and ensure strict adherence to a proper schedule,” he said.
Imran said that consumers are facing ten hours of power cut daily and that during the remaining hours it continues to trouble the consumers.
“Until a democratically elected government is in place, it is the prime duty of the incumbent governor administration to ensure people are provided with basic and effective amenities,” he said adding, “It was during Omar Sbs government that the power distribution system in the state got a major boost. The subsequent government of PDP-BJP combine failed to carry forward that momentum and as a result the power scenario has since worsened.”