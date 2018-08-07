Valley glaciers lose 15-18 meters every year due to climate change, say experts

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 06:
The glaciers in Kashmir valley are losing as much as 15-18 meters every year due to the adverse climatic condition, environment experts say.
A study conducted by Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, head of the department of earth sciences, Kashmir University, and researcher Khalid Omar Murtaza, reveals that the total glaciated area of nine benchmark glaciers had fallen from 29 square kilometers in 1980 to 23.81 square kilometers in 2013.
Prof Shakil Ahmad Ramshoo who is heading Department of Earth Sciences at University of Kashmir said the glaciers in the state lose one meter thickness and 18 meters of length every year.
“The reasons are climatic changes, rising temperature, increase pollution levels. Climatic change is a global issue. But the state should properly use all the natural resources to protect such issues for another 50 years," he said.
“If we have to preserve our environment and glaciers, afforestation, and controlling the pollution levels are must. In addition, government should have a knowledge driven plans to use the natural resources properly,” Prof Ramshoo said.
He said that our state has huge natural resources but unfortunately the successive governments failed to use them for the economic development.
Prof Ramshoo said the state has around 8200 glaciers.
"Higher temperatures have translated to earlier spring snow melts, precipitation is falling. The global warming is also a reason. Even 0.1 degree Celsius matters a lot and this is the increase in the uniform temperature," he added.
The melting down of glaciers has become a serious issue in the state for the last 15 years, while the government seems least interested in protecting them.
Many experts blame government for failing to monitor the state of the glaciers and said that current the glacial extents are out of balance with current climatic conditions.
They say that due to deforestation, encroachment of wetlands and green spaces and rising pollution are responsible for climatic changes, which affects the glaciers.
“It indicates that glaciers will continue to shrink in the future even without further temperature increase,” experts said.
Environmentalist Dr Abdul Majeed Kak said that the successive governments of Jammu and Kashmir had always been "ignorant" towards environment in the state.
He said the glaciers are melting silently due to the rising temperature and pollution levels." Lack of environmental policy in the state is a concern and every environmental aspect has being ignored here. For the last 20 years, the state has seen drastic changes in the temperature,” Dr Kak said.