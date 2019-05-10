Valley fruit growers, dealers seek revocation of highway toll tax

May 10, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Kashmir-based fruit growers and dealers Thursday expressed resentment against levying road tax on vehicles on the highway.

Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFGDU) termed the move by National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) as a "regressive and anti-people” and demanded its immediate revocation.

Chairman of KVFGDU, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said that NHAI has started levying taxes on the vehicles moving on Srinagar-Jammu highway at toll plaza Setup at Charsoo, kachachkot in south Kashmir.

“Every vehicle passing through the toll plaza will be charged Rs 85. In this way Rs 170 will be charged per day on every vehicle moving to and fro on the highway,” he said.

Basheer said that the move was another form of ‘suppression’ of Kashmiris aimed at choking and crippling economy in the valley."

“Such move will choke the economy of Kashmir and trigger crisis,” he said.

KVFGDU Chairman said that such a harsh move at the hands of Governor's machinery will have an adverse impact on trade and commerce.

He said the State is going through turmoil since long, which has already deteriorated the economic situation.

“Imposing of toll tax will further deteriorate economy of the common,” Basheer said adding the order where under a collection of toll tax is issued, must be "revoked.