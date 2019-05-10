About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 10, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Valley fruit growers, dealers seek revocation of highway toll tax

Kashmir-based fruit growers and dealers Thursday expressed resentment against levying road tax on vehicles on the highway.
Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFGDU) termed the move by National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) as a "regressive and anti-people” and demanded its immediate revocation.
Chairman of KVFGDU, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said that NHAI has started levying taxes on the vehicles moving on Srinagar-Jammu highway at toll plaza Setup at Charsoo, kachachkot in south Kashmir.
“Every vehicle passing through the toll plaza will be charged Rs 85. In this way Rs 170 will be charged per day on every vehicle moving to and fro on the highway,” he said.
Basheer said that the move was another form of ‘suppression’ of Kashmiris aimed at choking and crippling economy in the valley."
“Such move will choke the economy of Kashmir and trigger crisis,” he said.
KVFGDU Chairman said that such a harsh move at the hands of Governor's machinery will have an adverse impact on trade and commerce.
He said the State is going through turmoil since long, which has already deteriorated the economic situation.
“Imposing of toll tax will further deteriorate economy of the common,” Basheer said adding the order where under a collection of toll tax is issued, must be "revoked.

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Two youths drown in Udhampur

Two youths drown in Udhampur

May 09 | Agencies
J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

May 09 | Agencies
Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

May 09 | Agencies
Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

May 09 | Agencies
Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

May 09 | RK Web News
Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

May 09 | Agencies
Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

May 09 | Irfan Yatoo
Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

May 09 | RK Online Desk
BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

May 09 | Agencies
Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN

Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN's move to rel ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 09 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 10, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Valley fruit growers, dealers seek revocation of highway toll tax

              

Kashmir-based fruit growers and dealers Thursday expressed resentment against levying road tax on vehicles on the highway.
Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFGDU) termed the move by National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) as a "regressive and anti-people” and demanded its immediate revocation.
Chairman of KVFGDU, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said that NHAI has started levying taxes on the vehicles moving on Srinagar-Jammu highway at toll plaza Setup at Charsoo, kachachkot in south Kashmir.
“Every vehicle passing through the toll plaza will be charged Rs 85. In this way Rs 170 will be charged per day on every vehicle moving to and fro on the highway,” he said.
Basheer said that the move was another form of ‘suppression’ of Kashmiris aimed at choking and crippling economy in the valley."
“Such move will choke the economy of Kashmir and trigger crisis,” he said.
KVFGDU Chairman said that such a harsh move at the hands of Governor's machinery will have an adverse impact on trade and commerce.
He said the State is going through turmoil since long, which has already deteriorated the economic situation.
“Imposing of toll tax will further deteriorate economy of the common,” Basheer said adding the order where under a collection of toll tax is issued, must be "revoked.

 

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;