Valley fruit growers call on Advisor Ganai

Seek Horticulture Crop Insurance Scheme, exemption of KCC loans, waiver of interest on CC limits
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 09:
A delegation of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFG) Friday called on the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and appraised him about the damage of orchards due to recent untimely snowfall in the State.
The delegation led by its Chairman Bashir Ahmad Bashir also comprised of representatives from Sopore, Anantnag, Char-e-Sharief and other districts. They demanded adequate compensation for the losses suffered by them due to the recent snowfall.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that their grievances and demands would be redressed at the earliest. He also assured them that he will bring into the notice of Governor about the concerns of growers and the sector.
The delegation also sought intervention for implementation of long pending demand of introduction of Horticulture Crop Insurance Scheme, exemption of KCC loans and waiver of interest on CC limits.
The delegation appealed Advisor to issue advisory to all financial institutions restricting them for recovery of loan from Valley based Fruit Growers and dealers for the time being.
The Advisor complimented the Horticulturists for their hard work and contribution to the State economy. He said that the sector has contributed heavily to the economic growth of the State and the contribution of its GDP.
He also added that Rs 10,000 crore worth of fruit is exported from the State every year making it most valuable industry of the State. He also complimented that the sector has been successful in providing direct and indirect employment to 25 lakh people in the State.