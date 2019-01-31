Valley experiences fresh snowfall after Chilai Kalan ends

3500 stranded vehicles on highway cleared
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 30:
After the ‘Chilai Kalan’ ended on Tuesday, Kashmir’s upper reaches and plains received fresh snowfall, disrupting traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway for hours.
The upper reaches of the Valley experienced fresh snowfall today while the plains including Srinagar experienced rains and light snowfall.
According to traffic officials, due to inclement weather, fresh landslides and shooting stones hit Jawahar Tunnel in the morning, prompting authorities to close Srinagar-Jammu highway for vehicular traffic.
SP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that there were fresh landslides at Anokhi fall and other areas and shooting stones at Panthal area on Wednesday morning.
“Over 600 heavy vehicles moved from Jammu to Srinagar. Around 3000 passengers vehicles also plied from Srinagar to Jammu, which had got stuck on the highway," he said.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) official said Srinagar recorded .8 mm of snowfall in the day.
“The famous health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir received 5 cm depth of snowfall while Gulmarg recorded one and a half inches of snowfall,” he said.
"Kokernag and Kupwara recorded 2.0 mm each of snowfall. Banihal recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall,” said the official.
He said the present Western Disturbance is likely to cause light to moderate rain in plains of Jammu region and snowfall in Kashmir and Kargil district of Ladakh during next 24-36 hours from tonight.
“Weather is expected to improve from February 1st forenoon,” Director, Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir.
The 40-day-long harsh winter period, Chillai Kalan which began on December 21, 2018, ended tonight.
However, the cold would persist.
It would be followed by 20-day long Chillai-Khurd (small cold) and 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).
The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Tuesday night settled at - 0.3 degree Celsius, the official said.
In Drass, the second coldest inhabited place in the world, the mercury settled at minus 18.0 degrees Celsius.
In Leh district, mercury settled at a low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius.
The MeT official said Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius while nearby Kokernag town registered a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.
The mercury in Kupwara settled at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg ski-resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius Tuesday night while Pahalgam tourist resort in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.