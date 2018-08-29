Valley cricketer Qamraan selected for Indian U19 team

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In a new development, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selected right handed batsman, Qamraan Iqbal of Jammu and Kashmir for Under-19 Indian Cricket team on Tuesday.
Qamraan who hails from Safakadal, Srinagar was telephonically informed about his selection in the U-19 Indian Cricket team.
Owing to his consistent performance, Qamraan got inducted in U-19 India team for Quadrangular Series likely to be played from 9th September at Lucknow in which four teams including Afghanistan, Nepal, NCA and India U-19 teams are participating.
Before touching this feat, Qamraan attended special training camp at National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bengaluru in which he amassed 250 runs.
The joyous Qamraan while talking to Rising Kashmir said that it is a good feeling and cherishing moment after making in the selection list.
“It feels good and I’m very happy. My performance has been good till date but there is always scope for improvement and each match becomes a learning match for me. I am very hopeful that I will perform better in future as well so that new doors will open for me,” he said.
The 17-year old Qamraan who is an Opening batsman has unleashed 5 centuries in U-19 cricket besides 10-15 fifties in State and Zonal tournaments respectively.
“From last two years I was playing State matches in which I exhibited my skills and performed consistently. After that I was selected for the Zone camp and subsequently got selected for Zonal team where I continued to impress selectors. Finally I caught the eyeballs of selectors and was selected for NCA, India camp and that became the foundation stone of my new journey,” Qamraan expressed.
He further said that his family, Coaches, and Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) besides Kashmir Gymkhana Cricket Club has played vital role in shaping his cricketing career.
“There is big role of my family behind this achievement and from the initial stage of my journey my family has supported me immensely. JKCA has also supported me and I started playing with Kashmir Gymkhana from the initial stage and they have supported me a lot to groom my talent besides my coaches, Iqbal Shah and NP Singh Sir has also played their role to nurture my raw talent and trained me on professional lines,” he adds.
Starting his cricketing journey from the very beginning (5th Standard) courtesy to his immense passion for the game, Qamraan opted cricket as his career from 2010 and his hard work pays when his talent got recognized by BCCI and later selected him for training camps to nourish and nurture his talent on professional lines.
“This is a moment of joy and it is proud moment for the state. Even many cricketers, who couldn’t make it to this level, are very happy on his achievement and he (Qamraan) is bringing happiness for whole state,” Qamraan’s father Dr. Mohammad Iqbal told Rising Kashmir.
In his U-19 debut match, Qamran smashed a ton (107 runs) including 17 boundaries and a Six in the first innings of Cooch Behar Trophy against Mumbai in 2016-2017 at Mumbai.
Dr Iqbal said that it is just a beginning and there is long way to go.
“He is an aggressive batsman and starts attacking the bowler from the very first ball of the over. He is being considered most aggressive batsman from all over India,” he adds.
Meanwhile, after hearing the news of his induction in U-19 Indian team, Manager Kashmir Gymkhana, Imtiyaz Ahmad extended his wishes and said, “It’s a proud moment for all of us that a budding cricketer from Valley got inducted in the team. He is very hard working cricketer and has remained the flamboyant performer throughout his career,” he said.
In 2017, Qamraan has also skippered U-19 J&K team in all the formats of the game and his highest individual score is 152 runs that he smashed against Himachal Pradesh in 2017.
“My desire is to represent main Indian Cricket team in near future and for that I am working very hard,” Qamraan expressed.
rukayasyed@gmail.com